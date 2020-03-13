A March 19 benefit for 5th District Magistrate Marti Booth has been postponed due to COVID-19, or the novel coronavirus.
Instead, the medical fundraiser has moved online at GoFundMe.com. Booth is recovering from pelvis surgery after a fall in her home in February.
The online fundraiser was set up by her son Jared Bishop, Jason Booth and Missy McCray.
“Dear friends, as you all know, Marti Booth is on her road to recovery after an unfortunate accident causing her multiple serious injuries,” the GoFundMe page reads. “She needs our help. The rally for her on Thursday, March 19 has been postponed due to the coronavirus, but if you'd still like to help Marti you can donate here on gofundme or send checks to Marti Booth at 5344 Sleepy Hollow Dr, Frankfort, KY, 40601.
“Thank you for your support! We appreciate your continued thoughts and prayers.”
The fundraising goal on the page is $25,000, with $1,300 of the goal having been raised as of Friday morning.
The online fundraiser can be found at gofundme.com/f/rally-for-marti.
Booth broke her pelvis in several places and had a hematoma on her brain. She’s since been discharged from the University of Kentucky Hospital and does physical rehabilitation twice a day.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.