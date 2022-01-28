Only one Franklin County constable district will have a contested primary on May 17.

Jeffrey Alan Sizemore and Matt Green will square off in the Democratic primary, with the winner going on to be the 3rd District constable.

Districts 1, 2, 5 and 6 have only one person running: Michael Marraccini, Republican; Bob Davis, Democrat; William “Billy” Mills, Democrat; and Richard Sandifer, Democrat, are running unopposed in their respective districts.

Republican Greg Grimes previously filed to run in the 3rd District, but withdrew in order to run for 3rd District magistrate on the Franklin County Fiscal Court. There are no candidates for the 4th District.

Born and raised in Franklin County, Sizemore currently runs Jeff’s Lawn Care and is a youth football coach for the Franklin County Rams. He and his wife, Tiffany, have five children and have been foster parents for six years. Having previously worked as a security specialist, he volunteers his time to maintain the Franklin County High School grounds and football fields.

“I learned a lot being a security specialist and had quite a bit of training. I also donate my time and equipment, mowing for Franklin County High School throughout the year, during football season mowing and helping keep the practice fields mowed and trash picked up around the stadium for the Flyers,” he said.

Green, a retired sergeant with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Army veteran, said in a Facebook post his experience in law enforcement makes him the perfect candidate for Third District constable.

“I have served this community for the past 26 years as a deputy sheriff. I still have a strong passion and desire to continue to serve my community. I bring many years of law enforcement experience and knowledge to this office,” he said.

Both Mills and Sandifer have held their positions for quite some time. Mills was first elected almost 20 years ago, and Sandifer nearly 10 years ago. When The State Journal spoke with them in December, both veteran constables emphasized their desire to help their communities through the position.

Mills focuses all of his time on being a constable; he does not hold another job. As a result, he is always ready when a call comes for him.

“I work seven days a week. If there’s anything someone needs me to do, I’ll do it,” Mills stated.

Sandifer likened what he does to volunteering — constables do not receive a salary, but instead are paid for serving documents like warrants and subpoenas. He said he likes helping law enforcement when they ask him.

“I enjoy doing what I do. It’s almost like a volunteer to the community because if the police ever wreck and they need an extra hand to direct traffic, I figure I can do that, versus tying up an officer that can be answering a call somewhere.”

Marraccini is a newcomer to the position. He previously worked in Kentucky’s prison system, and he is currently a neighborhood inspector for the city. At 33 years-old, he hopes to bring "a little bit younger perspective into the constables that are currently in office.”

He is also focused on helping his community, and said he wants to “be able to give back as much as I can and I feel like this is a good position to do that.”

District 1 includes the Capital, Cloverdale, Coleman-Vogler, Evergreen, Farmdale, Glenns-Bridge and Thistleton. District 2 includes Bellview, Country Club, Crestwood, Greenhill, Jett, Station Springs, Sunset and Tierra Linda. District 3 encompasses Arnold, Forks, Ridgeview, Russell, Schenkel Lane, Scruggs and Silver Lake. District 4 includes Fairview, Gaines-Holmes, Glenwood, Owenton Road, Peaks Mill, Swallowfield, Switzer and Thornhill. District 5 includes Collins Lane, Green Wilson, Louisville Road, North Westgate, South Benson and Westgate and District 6 includes Bald Knob, Bellpoint, Bridgeport-Botkins, Choateville, Courthouse, Franklin Heights, Hickory Hills and St. Johns.

The deadline to register online to vote in the primary election is 4 p.m. on April 18. Kentuckians can visit the Secretary of State's website to register.

