The Franklin County Fiscal Court will host an open house at its newly acquired property, which was formerly known as Duckers Lake Golf Course, starting at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20.

This is the first chance for the general public — weather permitting — to tour the property.

Community open house

