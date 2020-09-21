Emails missing from the city's response to an open records request for Mayor Bill May’s personal email correspondence with a public relations firm resulted from a clerical oversight, according to City Attorney Laura Ross.
After The State Journal reported last week that emails between May and the firm Boxcar PR were improperly excluded from the open records response, Ross reviewed what happened on the clerical side and said that the omission was a “mistake of oversight, plain and simple.”
The emails detailed in the earlier report, and more, were included in May’s response to City Clerk Chermie Maxwell, who forwarded The State Journal’s request to him.
“In this instance, it appears that some of the email attachments to Mayor May’s two emails sent on September 8 showed up in a strange format, and by pure accident, were not seen and thus not printed,” Ross wrote in an email to May. “It was a mistake of oversight, plain and simple, and it is regrettable that this mistake led to yesterday’s SJ article.”
The latest omissions continued a series of gaps in open records responses since the newspaper's original request last month for all correspondence between the city and Boxcar PR firm, which the mayor hired using his emergency powers during COVID-19.
Earlier responses by the city omitted personal emails and text messages sent and received by the mayor.
Regarding the latest omissions, Ross wrote that city staff had gotten overwhelmed due to an influx of requests for records, many from The State Journal, and due to Ross and the city’s paralegal taking recent medical leave. That left only City Clerk Chermie Maxwell to process records for some time.
Interim City Manager Tom Russell also defended city staff, and, like Ross, attributed the latest omissions to a “mistake.”
“There are not any of us that can say we have never made a mistake,” Russell wrote in a Friday email. “I have witnessed the integrity of our staff and I can assure all involved that this was nothing more than a mistake. While a lot of people are trying to make this into some cloak and dagger caper, there was never any intent on either the staff's part or the Mayor’s (I believe) to deceive the media or the public as far as ORR’s (open record requests) are concerned.”
Open government experts Amye Bensenhaver and Michael Abate both noted that an overarching concern is the mayor's use of a private email account to conduct public business.
May “is doing public business on private email and thus there is no way to guarantee that the search is accurate and complete,” Abate said. “... If officials don’t use public email services, we are at their discretion when it comes to searching.”
Bensenhaver acknowledged that in this case it appears to that a mistake on city staff’s part led to the omission the third time records were released, but she noted that the mayor's personal emails and texts were omitted altogether in the first two responses — highlighting the dangers of using one’s personal accounts for public business.
“You can’t erase the fact that Bill conducted business on a private device,” Bensenhaver said. “There was wrongdoing. You don’t conduct public business on a private device, and here’s why.”
Both Russell and Ross in their emails apologized to May for the city’s mistake.
“Mayor, staff is very sorry that this resulted in so much trouble for you, and we will take every step necessary to correct this truly accidental error,” Ross wrote.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.