The head of the commission that manages the state’s opioid-settlement money said Wednesday that the panel will “explore the possibility” of committing “no less than $42 million” to developing a treatment of opioid-use disorder with the psychedelic drug ibogaine, which is not legal in the United States.

Gov. Andy Beshear questioned the idea and said it was announced without consulting his two appointees on the Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission, which has yet to approve it. The commission operates under Attorney General Daniel Cameron, the Republican nominee against Beshear in the fall election.

Bryan Hubbard, executive director and chairman of the commission, told reporters at the event, “It is our hope that we can achieve an approval within six years” from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for ibogaine.

“This is the first time an effort like this has ever been undertaken by an individual state in history,” Hubbard said. “So we are in uncharted territory by even discussing the possibility of executing this project.”

Ibogaine is a powerful psychedelic that comes from a plant mainly found in Africa. It is anecdotally reported to stop the withdrawal symptoms of opioid dependence.

