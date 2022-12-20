Monday night’s Board of Commissioners voting session, the last of this year’s current commission roster, was highlighted by progress on the new Transit Center, the announcement of further infrastructure projects the city will pursue, as well as the adoption of several ordinance changes that will take effect in 2023.

Prior to the meeting, the winners of November’s election were sworn in for 2023. Returning Commissioners Leesa Unger, Katrisha Waldridge, and Kelly May, who will serve as Mayor Pro Tem, returned to their posts on the board, and were joined by Kyle Thompson, who will be returning to the board following his ouster earlier this year.

