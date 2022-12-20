Monday night’s Board of Commissioners voting session, the last of this year’s current commission roster, was highlighted by progress on the new Transit Center, the announcement of further infrastructure projects the city will pursue, as well as the adoption of several ordinance changes that will take effect in 2023.
Prior to the meeting, the winners of November’s election were sworn in for 2023. Returning Commissioners Leesa Unger, Katrisha Waldridge, and Kelly May, who will serve as Mayor Pro Tem, returned to their posts on the board, and were joined by Kyle Thompson, who will be returning to the board following his ouster earlier this year.
Commissioner Anna Marie Rosen, who was appointed to the board following Thompson’s dismissal, was thanked by her colleagues for all of her contributions during her term.
Retiring Frankfort Fire Department Chief Wayne Briscoe was honored by the city, with Dec. 19 being proclaimed “Wayne Briscoe Day." Joined by his family, members of the fire department presented the chief with a barrel head stamped with the name of each firefighter in the department.
The commissioners also welcomed 16 new firefighters who joined the department after completing training earlier this month.
Ordinance changes approved by the board included language that includes the adoption of the 1% state transient room tax per recently revised KRS statutes which now require the tax be levied on any properties occupied for less than 30 continuous days. This will now also apply to VRBOs and AirBnB properties, as well as RV parks and campsites.
The revision to the ordinance language also includes a 1% increase in the municipal transient room tax, with the 1% figure set aside for use when a new convention center is constructed.
These new tax rates will take effect on Jan. 1 and will set rates as 6% state sales tax, 4% municipal transient room tax, and 2% fine arts tax on all short-term rentals in the city.
Changes were also adopted for sewer connection charges on residential construction in the city, with all new properties with ⅝-inch pipes (single or multi-family) charged a set $1,000 fee.
Insurance tax premium rates were also increased starting in July of 2023 that would see license fees jumping from 6% to 9%. Of that 9%, 7% would be allocated to the city’s general fund, 1% going towards the Parks and downtown master plan projects and 1% going towards the costs of the new downtown fire station. The license fees would then be decreased with completion of the allocated projects.
“The 1% for the fire station would be removed once the bonds are paid off. Once the bond is paid off for the Parks and Downtown master plan projects, we would remove that. It will not stay 9% forever, it will go down to 7%," according to City Manager Laura Hagg.
New city employees will also now have the opportunity to receive a more competitive paid family leave package, and Tier I and Tier II employees will have the opportunity to choose to opt in to the new package or Kentucky Public Pension Authority sick leave service credit.
Progress continued on restoration efforts for both the Broadway Bridge project and ongoing efforts to repair the Singing Bridge. The commission heard from multiple local residents regarding their support for the development of a pedestrian/bike path on the Broadway Bridge, connecting Taylor Avenue and Benson with the larger downtown area.
A consultant agreement with Stantec and a memorandum of agreement with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet were both unanimously passed that will see further efforts made to assess and repair the Singing Bridge.
The commission also made a decision regarding the facade of the new transit center on Clinton Street, electing to go with an embedded design for the exterior facade in compliance with historic preservation guidelines, and planning for a large-scale mosaic installation in the glass-enclosed stairwell.
The new Board of Commissioners will meet for their first work session of the year on Jan. 9 at 5 p.m. at City Hall.
