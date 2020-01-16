A woman who donated an organ to a complete stranger, then mounted a campaign to give paid leave to people who do likewise, told her story Thursday and moved a legislative committee that approved a bill giving the benefit to state employees.
Beth Burbridge’s story began with a Facebook post. One morning before she got to work, she saw a plea for help from the family of Jackson, a dying boy who lived in her Louisville neighborhood. He needed a kidney, but it couldn’t come from family because the disease was genetic.
She saw she was a match for the blood type they needed and asked herself, “What if this was our family?” She told the House State Government Committee, “I kept thinking about my love for our sons, what would I do to save them.”
Burbridge underwent myriad tests on two occasions before she could surprise Jackson’s family with the news that she was going to save their son. “I will never forget this day or the way Mindy (Jackson’s mother) broke down crying and hugged me for the longest time. Derek (Jackson’s father) was in such disbelief that he kept me talking for hours just to hold on to the moment.”
A new problem presented itself as she went through the process of deciding when to have her kidney removed.
When she asked her employer to schedule some time off for the operation and recovery, she was told all the time off would have to come from time she had saved and the rest would be unpaid.
“I was speechless,” she told the committee. “The surgery was not elective to the young man who was dying.”
So, one Monday she had final testing at the hospital. Tuesday, donated a kidney. Thursday, returned home. On Friday she needed to be off painkillers to make sure she could handle eight hours without medication, because she had to go back to work on Monday.
Burbridge said she was wracked with stress and asked herself, “What if my body can’t recover in time?”
She said the surgery went exactly as planned and Jackson got better almost immediately, but she was uncomfortable sitting, standing and sleeping. Working from home the following Monday, “anything complicated took me all day,” she said, and she had to tell colleagues who asked her questions that they would have to wait for answers.
Seeing the difficulties that face living organ donors, she wrote Rep. Jerry Miller, R-Louisville, asking for help. “She knew exactly the best way to approach it,” Miller told the committee, which he chairs.
The bill would give state employees who donate organs six weeks of paid leave, those who donate bone marrow a week’s paid leave, and create a tax deduction for expenses related to such donations. It now goes to the Rules Committee, which could send it to the full House or to another committee.
Miller said he got a similar bill passed on the third try in 2016, only to have it vetoed by then-Gov. Matt Bevin, on grounds that it created tax credits for employers. He said he scaled back the plan to tax deductions in light of the state’s fiscal difficulties.
The committee heard that Kentucky had only 72 living organ donors last year, that 928 people in the state are waiting for organs who would be covered by the bill.
“We just don’t have enough donations from deceased donors,” said Dr. Tom Wade, medical director of kidney transplants at the University of Kentucky. “It’s very important that we encourage and protect” living donors; we owe them our gratitude and whatever protections we can give them.”
Dr. Dylan Adamson, a transplant surgeon at the University of Louisville, told the committee that only nine state employees were on his list of 140 living organ donors in the last five years.
Dalton Stokes, a University of Kentucky journalism student, is covering the 2020 General Assembly for The State Journal.