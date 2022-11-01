It was a lively scene at the Cooperage Bar on Broadway despite it being a rainy Tuesday night in downtown Frankfort.

Nine artists of all different genres performed in a benefit concert to raise funds aimed at resurrecting Frankfort's dormant summer concert series known as Kentucky Jam Festival.

ky river jams logo.jpeg
Kristofer Lee Bentley.jpg

Kentucky River Jam co-founder Kristofer Lee Bentley performed at The Cooperage on Oct. 25 to raise money for the festival. (Ben Mackin | State Journal)

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription