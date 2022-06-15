The Frankfort Parks, Recreation and Historic Sites is hosting outdoor movie night Friday, July 15 at Paul Weddle Field at State Stadium, 315 Regan St.

The movie “The Sandlot,” will begin at 9:30 p.m.

The event will also feature food trucks, bounce houses and music.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription