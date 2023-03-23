Frankfort Parks logo

In 2009, a mainstay of summer days for thousands of Frankfort residents both past and present closed forever. But on Tuesday, Frankfort Parks and Recreation will be holding a special sale for those who will forever hold the memories made at the old East Frankfort Park pool dear to their hearts.

From 4-6 p.m., the public will have the opportunity to buy a brick from the old pool complex for a minimum donation of $5. Proceeds from the sale will go towards future improvements for East Frankfort Park, including playground equipment, play courts, athletic field maintenance and other future projects. All donations are tax deductible

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription