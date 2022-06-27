After more than three decades as the owner and operator of Rick's White Light Diner, Chef Rick Paul is looking to sell the storied Frankfort restaurant.

The diner, located at 114 Bridge St., first opened in 1943 and is the oldest restaurant in Frankfort. Paul bought the White Light Diner at auction in 1991 and introduced a menu featuring a slew of Cajun and Creole dishes.

Over the years Paul's take on classic Louisiana fare such as oyster po' boys and crawfish pie garnered notoriety on both the regional and national stage. 

Rick's at night

Rick's White Light Diner, Frankfort's oldest restaurant, is on the market. (State Journal File Photo)

When The State Journal contacted Paul about the sale, he said he did not want to comment and directed all questions to his business broker and consultant, Paul Sievers of the Sievers Company. 

Sievers, who is based in Lexington and a Frankfort native, said that Paul is looking to retire and that he is waiting for the right buyer to come along. 

"The property is so unique in so many ways," Sievers said in a phone interview. "We have to wait for a buyer who is a good fit for the diner. Rick and I knew that going into this."

In 2010, the establishment was featured in a segment of Food Network's Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.

The diner's notoriety aside, the White Light has had its fair share of struggles. 

The COVID-19 pandemic shutdown effectively crippled the restaurant industry in Frankfort and worldwide beginning in March 2020.

As restaurants were beginning to resume normal service, the city began the TIGER grant project designed to revitalize the area around Second Street. The process to revitalize the downtown area called for the replacement of roads and side walks. all Rick's.

That coupled with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet shutting down the Singing Bridge for repairs, made parking and even accessing the restaurant difficult for much of 2021 and 2022.

In an article from March 2021, The State Journal reported that Paul wrote a letter to Gov. Andy Beshear asking for funding to support his business as well as other stores around him.

“These ongoing projects do not allow me to open,” Paul wrote. “Parking is impacted and customers’ ability to walk through the construction site is difficult and dangerous. The White Light Diner is Frankfort‘s oldest restaurant … We have lost income and continue to have no income as we cannot open up."

In the months since, the sidewalk and road directly in front of the restaurant, as well as the bridge have all opened back up to everyday traffic.    

