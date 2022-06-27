After more than three decades as the owner and operator of Rick's White Light Diner, Chef Rick Paul is looking to sell the storied Frankfort restaurant.
The diner, located at 114 Bridge St., first opened in 1943 and is the oldest restaurant in Frankfort. Paul bought the White Light Diner at auction in 1991 and introduced a menu featuring a slew of Cajun and Creole dishes.
Over the years Paul's take on classic Louisiana fare such as oyster po' boys and crawfish pie garnered notoriety on both the regional and national stage.
When The State Journal contacted Paul about the sale, he said he did not want to comment and directed all questions to his business broker and consultant, Paul Sievers of the Sievers Company.
Sievers, who is based in Lexington and a Frankfort native, said that Paul is looking to retire and that he is waiting for the right buyer to come along.
"The property is so unique in so many ways," Sievers said in a phone interview. "We have to wait for a buyer who is a good fit for the diner. Rick and I knew that going into this."
In 2010, the establishment was featured in a segment of Food Network's Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.
The diner's notoriety aside, the White Light has had its fair share of struggles.
The COVID-19 pandemic shutdown effectively crippled the restaurant industry in Frankfort and worldwide beginning in March 2020.
As restaurants were beginning to resume normal service, the city began the TIGER grant project designed to revitalize the area around Second Street. The process to revitalize the downtown area called for the replacement of roads and side walks. all Rick's.
That coupled with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet shutting down the Singing Bridge for repairs, made parking and even accessing the restaurant difficult for much of 2021 and 2022.
In an article from March 2021, The State Journal reported that Paul wrote a letter to Gov. Andy Beshear asking for funding to support his business as well as other stores around him.
“These ongoing projects do not allow me to open,” Paul wrote. “Parking is impacted and customers’ ability to walk through the construction site is difficult and dangerous. The White Light Diner is Frankfort‘s oldest restaurant … We have lost income and continue to have no income as we cannot open up."
In the months since, the sidewalk and road directly in front of the restaurant, as well as the bridge have all opened back up to everyday traffic.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.