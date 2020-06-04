All Things Hemp closed.jpg

All Things Hemp at 236 West Main St. is temporarily closed. (Jordan Hensley/The State Journal) 

All Things Hemp in Downtown Frankfort is temporarily closed.

Ryann Maddox, founder of the cannabidiol (CBD) and hemp store, told The State Journal she made the decision to close the store due to being put on bed rest for the remainder of her pregnancy.

“We will open again after I am cleared,” Maddox said.

The store’s location currently sits empty, but Maddox said she hopes to reopen in the same spot. 

“Time will tell,” she added.

All Things Hemp opened last year and was located at 236 W. Main St. next to Subway near the West Main and St. Clair Street intersection.

