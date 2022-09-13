Woods and Waters Land Trust is seeking people of all paddling abilities to explore the Kentucky River on six weekly trips this fall.

The organization, in conjunction with Canoe Kentucky, is hosting Paddle for a Purpose on Sundays in September and October. Each event begins at 1 p.m. and features a paddle through a new section of the river and discussion topics such as the lock system, river access, boater safety, invasive plants, Kentucky River Authority history and native fish and mussels.

Kayakers

Photo courtesy of Gene Burch

