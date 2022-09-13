Woods and Waters Land Trust is seeking people of all paddling abilities to explore the Kentucky River on six weekly trips this fall.
The organization, in conjunction with Canoe Kentucky, is hosting Paddle for a Purpose on Sundays in September and October. Each event begins at 1 p.m. and features a paddle through a new section of the river and discussion topics such as the lock system, river access, boater safety, invasive plants, Kentucky River Authority history and native fish and mussels.
Paddle for a Purpose will connect more people with the Kentucky River as a valuable local asset and raise money for Woods and Waters Land Trust’s work in protecting land and waterways in the lower Kentucky River watershed.
Tickets include a two-person canoe or single kayak rental from Canoe Kentucky, a van shuttle to the starting point, and a different presentation from a local-area expert each week. Tickets are $50 per person per week or $250 for the six-week package, and all proceeds benefit Woods and Waters Land Trust.
The six-week package also includes a Paddle for a Purpose T-shirt designed by Franklin County environmental scientist and artist Dale Booth. Tickets for each must be purchased at least one week in advance at woodsandwaterstrust.org/paddle-for-a-purpose, and sales are limited for the best group size.
After-paddle parties along the river route feature a celebration of all the Kentucky River offers to our community. The after-paddle parties are free and open to the public — even non-paddling friends. Enjoy the community beginning at 5 p.m. on Sept. 25, at Riverview Park, in Frankfort; on Oct. 16, at Gratz Park, in Gratz. The after-paddle party on Sept. 25 will feature music from Jeri Katherine Howell and Nat Colten. More details about the after-paddle parties are forthcoming on Facebook and at woodsandwaterstrust.org/paddle-for-a-purpose.
The six Sundays for Paddle for a Purpose are:
• Sept. 25: Paddle from Lee’s Landing to River View Park in Frankfort (MM69-MM64, approx. 6 miles). Learn all about how the lock system works as all paddlers lock through Lock and Dam 4 together. Stay for food and music during the after-paddle party at River View Park, sponsored by Expree Credit Union. The event begins at 5 p.m. as the paddlers get off the river, and it’s free and open to the public.
• Oct. 2: Paddle from Kentucky River Campground to Still Waters Campground in Franklin County (MM56-MM52, approx. 4 miles).
• Oct. 9: Paddle out and back from a private farm owned by friends of Woods and Waters Land Trust in Owen County (approx. 4 miles).
• Oct. 16: Paddle to Gratz Ramp, in Owen County, passing through Lock and Dam 2, where paddlers are sure to see bald eagles (MM 33-MM29, approx. 4 miles). Join Woods and Waters Land Trust for the after-paddle party at 5 pm in Gratz Park, in Gratz.
• Oct. 23: Paddle from Twin Eagle Ramp to Eagle Creek Resort, in Owen County (MM17.5-MM11, approx. 6.5 miles).
• Oct. 30: Paddle from just below Lock and Dam 1 to Point Park, in Carrollton (MM4-MM0, approx. 4 miles).
Thanks to the help of Canoe Kentucky, the Kentucky River Authority, the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources, Owen County Extension, the Frankfort/Franklin County Tourist & Convention Commission, the Owen County Tourism Commission, Carrollton/Carroll County Kentucky Tourism, and others, Woods and Waters Land Trust looks forward to exploring this vital regional waterway with visitors and community members.
Woods and Waters Land Trust, nationally accredited by the Land Trust Accreditation Commission, is a nonprofit organization dedicated to protecting and connecting forests and streams through voluntary conservation agreements with private landowners in the lower Kentucky River watershed. Learn more and get involved at woodsandwaterstrust.org.
