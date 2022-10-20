A local senior living center will be dishing out free pancakes to residents, the public and area candidates.

From 9-10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 1, the Pancakes with the Candidates breakfast will be held at Dominion Senior Living of Frankfort.

