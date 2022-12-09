Bourbon lovers in Kentucky and Tennessee have the chance to win several rare bottles of highly-sought-after Pappy Van Winkle this holiday season while supporting a great cause.
Delta Dental presents the virtual Pappy for a Purpose raffle and benefits Volunteers of America Mid-States. The grand prize, awarded to one winner, is a six-bottle package of 2022 Pappy Van Winkle selections, among the most valued bourbon you can find.
Second and third prizes are must-have unique experiences for the bourbon fans: A Private Tour & Tasting for eight at Buffalo Trace Distillery or a Private Bourbon Tasting hosted in the winner’s home, both provided by Phil Talks Whiskey.
“This time of year people are looking for the perfect gift for the bourbon lover in their life, and I can’t talk of anything better than these nearly impossible-to-find of Pappy Van Winkle bottles,” said Phil Kollin, Founder of Phil Talks Whiskey. “Just think of the legendary holiday party you could host if you had this lineup on your bar, all while helping the outstanding mission of Volunteers of America Mid-States."
The grand prize includes one bottle of each:
Old Rip Van Winkle, 10 Year
Van Winkle Special Reserve, 12 Year
Van Winkle Family Reserve Rye, 13 year
Pappy Van Winkle's Family Reserve, 15 Year
Pappy Van Winkle's Family Reserve, 20 Year
Pappy Van Winkle's Family Reserve, 23 Year
The auction, which is open now through 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, or when tickets sell out - whichever comes first. Only 2,000 tickets will be sold at $100 each. There is no limit to how many tickets anyone can purchase. The bottles will be shipped directly to the winner at no charge.
100% of the proceeds go to benefit the Volunteers of America Mid-States (VOA). Through 50 comprehensive programs across four states, VOA meets the needs of the communities they serve and creates lasting, positive change.
For details on the raffle and to purchase a chance, visit BidPal.
