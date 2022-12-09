Bourbon lovers in Kentucky and Tennessee have the chance to win several rare bottles of highly-sought-after Pappy Van Winkle this holiday season while supporting a great cause.

Delta Dental presents the virtual Pappy for a Purpose raffle and benefits Volunteers of America Mid-States. The grand prize, awarded to one winner, is a six-bottle package of 2022 Pappy Van Winkle selections, among the most valued bourbon you can find.

