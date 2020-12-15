An executive of CRM Companies, the company currently planning to develop the now-vacant parcels B and C in downtown Frankfort, was sentenced to a year in state prison on Friday after pleading guilty to 16 counts of campaign finance violations committed during a 2018 Lexington council primary race.
Timothy Wayne Wellman, was also sentenced to a year in federal prison in February when he was found guilty on 11 charges relating to obstructing a federal investigation into alleged illegal contributions in the same election.
Craig Turner, CEO of CRM Companies who has also been the primary contact for local entities as it relates to Parcels B and C, said that it wasn’t appropriate for him to comment on the case.
He added that while Wellman was a business partner, he was not involved in the development under consideration by Frankfort and Franklin County.
“Mr. Wellman plays no role in the development of Parcel B & C,” Turner said.
The city and county are currently working on a Tax Increment Financing (TIF) plan in which incremental tax revenues raised from the property would be given back to the developer to aid in public infrastructure costs.
According to a report from the Lexington Herald-Leader, Wellman’s state charge is related to his alleged use of more than a dozen straw contributors to donate more than the legal limit on individual contributions, which is $2,000, towards a candidate in the 2018 Lexington council race.
At the federal trial, prosecutors said Wellman asked those straw contributors to lie to the FBI or a federal grand jury about their actions. They alleged that Wellman took that action because CRM Companies was jockeying to buy a downtown Lexington building and turn it into a new city government center, per the Herald-Leader’s report.
Wellman has appealed the February federal court conviction, per the Herald-Leader.
The State Journal reached out to all commissioners-elect, as well as mayor-elect Layne Wilkerson, with the news and asked for their opinion on the sentencing and what it might mean for Frankfort.
Commissioners-elect Kyle Thompson and Leesa Unger responded.
Unger said that the news didn’t change her opinion of the company.
“I was aware of this litigation,” Unger said. “I plan to stay focused on how we can best develop the parcels to benefit Frankfort.”
Thompson expressed disapproval of the behavior, but didn’t comment on its bearing on city matters.
“When a candidate decides to run, they are obligated to follow the laws related to campaign finance,” Thompson said. “It is a sad reality that some candidates and those that donate to campaigns do not abide by those laws. When they do not, they should face the consequences.”
Turner’s CRM Companies developed the Mayo-Underwood state office building at the northern edge of downtown Frankfort, which sits where the former Capital Plaza Tower stood.
Turner also stressed to The State Journal the size of his company as well as its projects in the area”
“(CRM) Developments have encompassed state and local governments, design build with national corporations,” Turner wrote. “The company today owns and operates hotels, restaurants and employs over 1,000 people while being the second largest Facilities Management company in Central Kentucky. To date CRM has developed over $200 million in Frankfort/Franklin County.”
