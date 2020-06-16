The Franklin County Fiscal Court will receive an update on Parcels B and C during a special meeting Friday morning.
In April, the court unanimously voted to join the city in hiring Tax Increment Financing (TIF) expert Jim Parsons of KMK Law.
According to the meeting agenda, Parsons is scheduled to update the court.
Marty Johnson, a Hazard-based developer and the sole bidder for the former Capital Plaza property, was awarded Parcels B and C by the state Finance and Administration Cabinet in November. His New Frankfort Development LLC bid $1,000 for the site of the former Frankfort Convention Center and Fountain Plaza Shoppes. His plan calls for mixed residential and commercial units, along with a new YMCA.
During a joint special meeting of the Frankfort City Commission and fiscal court in February, Casey Bolton with Commonwealth Economics spoke about a TIF as a way to fund the public portion of the project, including a parking garage that was mandated by the state when it sold the land to Johnson.
According to Bolton, a portion of the money the city and county would make off increased occupational, property and sales tax revenues within a certain period would go back to the developers to pay for the public infrastructure, including the parking garage, an extension of Washington Street and sidewalks.
The amount owed to the developers would be set and if the amount were paid back sooner than expected, the TIF would expire earlier than its original end date.
According to Bolton’s current projections, Parcels B and C are expected to generate roughly $30 million in tax revenues in 20 years between the county and the city.
Parcels B and C could bring in nearly $50 million in tax revenue for the state in the next 20 years, Bolton said. At the maximum TIF rate, the state could have to contribute 80%, or $40 million, of its tax revenue to the public portion of the project.
Locally, $5 million from the county’s tax revenue and $6.5 million from the city’s tax revenue could go toward the public infrastructure.
Toward the end of the February joint meeting, city and county leaders decided to hire a TIF expert to guide them through the process.
City Manager Keith Parker told The State Journal in March that a TIF is a specialized area of law that neither City Solicitor Laura Ross nor County Attorney Rick Sparks are experts in, hence the need to hire a consultant.
A fiscal court vote to join the city in hiring Parsons initially failed in March after a tie. After receiving more information, the court decided to hire Parsons.
Other items on the agenda for Friday include a second reading of the 2020-21 fiscal year budget and authorization to establish "findings of fact" regarding the controversial proposed rezoning of 690 Duncan Road to industrial from agricultural.
This comes after a seven-hour public hearing on the property last week. The court has until July 13 to vote on the rezoning ordinance or the Frankfort-Franklin County Planning and Zoning Commission’s recommendation to rezone the property will stand.
The Franklin County Fiscal Court will meet at 9 a.m. on Friday instead of 1 p.m. as previously scheduled. The special meeting will be held via video conference due to COVID-19 social distancing requirements.
The meeting will be livestreamed on Cable 10 and the county’s Facebook page at facebook.com/fcfcky
What a scam that Bolton and Johnson ( the man behind the smoke and mirrors)the “Private developer “ are attempting to set up and skin the taxpayers of $Millions . Carpetbaggers
