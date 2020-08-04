A public hearing about the Tax Increment Financing (TIF) Development Plan for Frankfort’s Parcels B and C has been postponed due to a potential expansion in the proposed TIF District, the city announced in a press release on Tuesday.
The hearing was initially scheduled for the city commission’s work session on Monday, but was postponed because another developer in the vicinity reached out about being added to the TIF District.
Though the agenda for Monday's work session next week has not been set, the commission will discuss the proposed addition to the TIF District at that session according to Blair Hecker, Frankfort’s community engagement project manager.
Hecker did not disclose the location of the property or the developer to be considered by the city, but noted that the commission will discuss next steps at the upcoming work session.
A date for the public hearing has not been set, though the next city commission voting meeting is set for Aug. 24.
“The goal is to have the hearing as soon as possible,” Hecker said.
Those who already registered to make comments at the initial hearing will not have to register again, per the city’s release. The hearing, whenever it takes place, will be hosted using the GoToMeeting software app.
According to the city, the development plan provides for the establishment of the Development Area — an approximate 18.1-acre area located in downtown Frankfort in the general vicinity of Mero Street, Wilkinson Boulevard, Broadway Street, St. Clair Street, Washington Street and Clinton Street — and the potential pledge (but does not provide for a specific pledge) to financially assist the mixed-use redevelopment of the area through Tax Increment Financing to fund public infrastructure such as a state-mandated parking garage and sidewalks.
It is unclear how many acres the property to be discussed next Monday would add to the TIF District.
The TIF involves using increased tax revenues from a variety of sources — possibly including city and county occupational and real property taxes, other special taxing districts, and a request for the pledge of eligible state incremental revenues — generated from within the development area as a result of Parcels B and C redevelopment. No pledge will be sought from the Frankfort Independent School District.
A copy of the development plan is available for public inspection at the offices of the city clerk at City Hall or the offices of the Franklin County Fiscal Court clerk, 321 W. Main St., or by visiting www.frankfort.ky.gov/Parcels-B-and-C
The city directed those with questions to contact Blair Hecker at bhecker@frankfort.ky.gov or 502-352-2180.
So, let me get this straight, the developer is going to build mixed use apartments with storefronts in the area that once was the proud location of the Convention center, in spite of the fact that there is no demand for such development in downtown. Plus, he is not going to use his own money to do so, as he said he would when the state gave him the property for $1,000, and other considerations (reportedly hundreds of millions of dollars invested).
The local governments don’t have the money to gamble on such a risky development, so they have to borrow the money, to give to the developer to build it.
That is like me going to the bank and mortgaging my farm to get money to take to Las Vegas, and win the jackpot. It is one thing to gamble with your own money, but entirely another to gamble with borrowed money. Keep in mind, professionals have previously stated that there is no demand for apartments or stores in the capital plaza area.
Whose idea was this plan anyway? Terri Bradshaw and our former City Manager Cindy Steinhauser, along with an out if town $100,000 consultant, ramrodded this plan after what appeared to be an unproductive series of public meetings. They also promoted the destruction of our convention center, with great promises of fantastic economic vitality!
And that is the craziest dang thing in the world!
