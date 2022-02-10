Lakeview Master Plan Update

Because of the technical difficulties and a “Zoombombing” at Monday evening’s public hearing on the Lakeview Park master plan, the Franklin County Fiscal Court is allowing those members of the public who tuned in through Zoom to submit their questions via email. 

A statement on the county’s website posted on Tuesday apologized for having to cancel the Zoom meeting because of the Zoombombing. 

“We sincerely apologize for the inappropriate content from anonymous Zoom users at last night’s Public Hearing. These users hijacked an important event for our community leaving us no option but to end the Zoom portion of the meeting,” it said. 

Those who want to submit questions or statements about the Lakeview Park master plan are encouraged to email them to andrew.tippett@franklincounty.ky.gov. Submissions will be answered by either the Hitchcock Design Group, the park committee or Fiscal Court staff.

A video was also posted on both the fiscal court’s Facebook page and YouTube page featuring Judge-Executive Huston Wells reading questions submitted before the hearing on Monday. They were not read at the hearing because the hearing went over the allotted time as a result of the Zoombombing. The questions were also submitted to members of the park committee in their entirety. 

The public comments will be discussed at the next park committee meeting, which has yet to be scheduled. 

