Although no action was taken, the Franklin County Fiscal Court Park Committee discussed using American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds for future projects, as well as establishing a sports authority to help figure out how to pay for the Lakeview Park master plan.
The Monday afternoon meeting started with Community Development & Grants Administrator Ann Northcutt telling committee members what ARPA funds could be used for. She said that, in speaking with the Kentucky Association of Counties (KACo), projects that would incur debt, such as funding the entirety of the Lakeview Park Master Plan, were discouraged from receiving ARPA funds.
However, Northcutt said, “If there are standalone components of a plan for Lakeview Park, they can be funded separately and wholly with ARPA funds and be completed by the December 2026 deadline for the use of ARPA funds and that would be appropriate.”
As a result, two other Lakeview Park projects that had been discussed previously, improved lighting for the softball fields and a new golf course irrigation system, would be suitable for ARPA funds. Because they could be done independently of the master plan, they were good choices for the funds.
Charlie Lewis, park director, had estimates for the proposed projects. To light the softball fields, existing lights would be retrofitted with new LED bulbs for about $230,000 total, while new lights would cost approximately $490,000.
A completely new irrigation system for the Lakeview Springs Golf Complex was quoted at roughly $1,800 per sprinkler head. Lewis said the course consisted of about 200 heads, which would result in an approximate cost of $360,000.
Both projects would total just over $1 million.
Lewis suggested that the lights at some of the softball fields be made to meet NCAA standards, which he suggested would encourage Kentucky State University to host tournaments or games on the fields. Magistrate Michael Mueller, a committee member, asked if it would be possible to have all of the lighting meet those standards.
“Could you get a price to bring the other two fields up to the NCAA standards? Because, to me, it makes more sense to have four legal fields to play than just two if we’re going to go that far,” he said.
Lewis said he would look into it, however, other changes would need to be made in order to comply completely with the NCAA standards, such as increasing the height of the fencing around the fields.
Another topic discussed was the establishment of a sports authority. Its intention would be to help devise a way to pay for the facilities proposed in the Lakeview Park master plan.
Mueller said part of what was discussed with the Hitchcock Design Group, who came up with the park master plan, was how the project would be funded.
“I think everyone’s kind of like, ‘How are we going to pay for it (the Lakeview Park master plan)?’ That’s kind of where we are. I think that’s one of the things we talked about early on to the Hitchcock Group, as far as how do we pay for it without raising local people’s taxes and things like that. That’s where I’m at with it, to try to figure out the next piece of the puzzle,” he said.
Judge-Executive Huston Wells asked Mueller to clarify if the sports authority would help decide how to raise funds for the plan, which Mueller said it would.
Magistrate Scotty Tracy, a fellow committee member, pointed to the sports tourism commission in McCracken County as an example of what could be done in Franklin County. By introducing a tax that would primarily affect non-county residents, the local population would not see a huge increase in their taxes.
“If it’s a sports commission, you’re not looking at a restaurant tax. A restaurant tax is just another tax on the locals that eat at the small businesses and the small restaurants every day through the week. The sports commission tax is something that they’ve done down in McCracken County… it’s been very successful,” he said.
McCracken County’s sports commission tax is an additional 3% tax at hotels. While Tracy pointed out that McCracken County has a convention center and indoor recreation area, and Franklin County does not, he noted that the county saw $30 million in economic activity over a 15-month period.
Franklin County Planning and Zoning Director Robert Hewitt said he would do some research on how the sports authority or sports commission would be set up, and if it would be considered a governmental entity, its own firm or if it would be a non-profit organization.
Wells suggested that Frankfort city government be included in any further discussions about implementing a future tax to help pay for the master plan, which was met with agreement by the rest of the committee.
The park committee then agreed to ask for an authorization to advertise a request for proposals for sports commission services at the next Franklin County Fiscal Court meeting on April 22 at 9 a.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.