The Franklin County Park Committee has a busy two months ahead of it.
This week the group met to set a schedule for determining which of seven firms it will select to conduct a feasibility study or master plan for work to be done on Lakeview Park, the county’s 132-acre park off Steadmantown Lane and U.S. 460.
Those firms submitted proposals to complete what the Franklin County Fiscal Court’s Request for Proposal (RFP) called a “Feasibility Study/Master Plan.” Judge-Executive Huston Wells said firms that submitted proposals were geographically diverse, hailing from Utah, Chicago, Indiana and Kentucky.
Members of the Park Committee — which includes Wells, Magistrates Scotty Tracy and Michael Mueller, Planning & Zoning Director Robert Hewitt, and Parks Director Charles Lewis — agreed on a schedule that would allow them to present their final selection to the fiscal court on April 8.
Acceptance of proposals closed Wednesday, and the committee said it will take a week to look over them before allowing firms to present on their proposals. Those presentation meetings, which Wells said would be open to the public, are set to take place at 1 p.m. on Feb. 23 and 24.
Firms will have nearly an hour to present to the committee on their proposals for the park.
After that, the committee plans to reconvene on March 3 to narrow the field to three firms. Hewitt said interviews will take place the week of March 8 to help determine which firm the committee will recommend to the court.
By April 1, the committee plans to have completed contract negotiations and legal review so that it can present its selected finalist for the court’s approval.
Previously, six of seven members of the court — all except Magistrate Marti Booth — voted to approve the RFP.
Lakeview Park is now home to several athletic fields, the Franklin County Fairgrounds, a nine-hole golf course, a skatepark, a splash pad, a Colonial-era house, the Carter House, that now functions as events space, a disc golf course and a walking trail. It's also home to the Franklin County Fair.
Mueller, Tracy and other magistrates have said the land could be put to better use.
Mueller has previously voiced strong support for the construction of a large indoor events venue at Lakeview Park if the county can make it work financially.
“We have 40 acres there of beautiful real estate,” he said. “That could be something, and it's not living up to its potential. This is a good first step for the county to take a look at what we have and what we need. We can see what the demand is for maybe building something bigger and better for our community.”
Yes, a large indoor event venue will be great . It will replace the loss of the events that took place with the destruction of the convention center downtown that the past governor and several local politicians condoned. With it being on county property will protect it from future dysfunctional Governors like Matt Bevins. There will be plenty of room with no need for an unnecessary,overpriced, environmentally destructive concrete parking garage to maintain also. Easy access. Great idea!
