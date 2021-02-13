Frankfort, KY (40601)

Today

A wintry mix this evening. Then clouds will linger overnight. Low 14F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow and ice accumulating 3 to 5 inches..

Tonight

A wintry mix this evening. Then clouds will linger overnight. Low 14F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow and ice accumulating 3 to 5 inches.