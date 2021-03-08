042220_LakeviewPark_hb_web-1.jpg

A sign warning users to maintain social distancing is posted near the walking path at Lakeview Park. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)

Franklin County’s Park Committee took one step closer towards getting a plan for reimagining the largest park in the county last week.

The committee narrowed down a pool of seven consulting companies to three for the next round in a process that will end in an agreement between the county and one of the companies to create a master plan or feasibility study for Lakeview Park. Lakeview Park is 132 acres and is located off Steadmantown Lane and U.S. 460.

After some deliberation, the committee selected the following firms: QK4 Engineering and Planning, Hitchcock Design Group and Brandstetter Carroll.

Only Judge-Executive Huston Wells and Magistrates Michael Mueller and Scotty Tracy were voting members on the committee. Non-voting members included Parks Director Charlie Lewis, Planning & Zoning Director Robert Hewitt, and grants writer Ann Northcutt.

The three firms will interview with the committee starting this Wednesday at 1 p.m. Deputy Judge-Executive Tambra Harrod said on Monday that the committee was waiting to hear back from County Attorney Rick Sparks as to whether or not they would need to interview the firms in an open session or not.

Hewitt said that the committee is still on track to give a recommendation to the Franklin County Fiscal Court at its April 1 meeting.

QK4 and Hitchcock were Mueller and Tracy’s first choices. 

QK4’s corporate offices are in Louisville; on its website, the firm boasts its involvement on the nearly 4,000-acre Louisville-area project called The Parklands of Floyds Fork. It provided bridge design and parks and recreation trail design for the park, which is situated along I-64 to the East of Louisville.

Hitchcock Design Group, in its presentation to the committee, focused on similar plans it has completed for outdoor parks. Much of the Indiana-based company’s work has been in the Midwest — they proposed working in conjunction with PROS Consulting, also of Indianapolis.

The third and final choice, which took some deliberation on the committee’s behalf, was Brandstetter Carroll.

Brandstetter Carroll was the first choice of all three non-voting members. Wells had selected OHM Partners, which presented in conjunction with PROS Consulting and HMB Engineering. The committee, at Wells’ direction, opted to go with Brandstetter Carroll over OHM.

Brandstetter Carroll is a very familiar firm to Franklin County. The group is currently working on a city parks master plan, and has completed five plans for Franklin County since 2003, including the 2015 Capital Sports & Rec Center Study.

Mueller and Tracy have both been vocal about their belief that Lakeview Park could be better utilized. Mueller has previously voiced strong support for the construction of a large indoor events venue at Lakeview Park if the county can make it work financially. 

Currently, the park is home to several athletic fields, the Franklin County Fairgrounds, a nine-hole golf course, a skatepark, a splash pad, a Colonial-era house that now functions as events space, a disc golf course and a walking trail.

Last week, the Franklin County School Board approved an initiative for the creation of a bike trail at the back of their property near Lakeview Park. It will be a dirt trail that snakes along for about three-fourths of a mile, and is eight feet wide.

Hewitt said that while the committee is moving forward in the process with QK4, Hitchcock and Brandstetter Carroll, it will keep the other firms in mind should negotiations with the top three fail to materialize.

