At its Monday meeting, the Franklin County Park Committee unanimously approved sending the unchanged Lakeview Park master plan to the fiscal court.
After a fraught and disruptive public hearing at the Paul Sawyier Public Library on Feb. 7, which featured impassioned pleas for an indoor water facility, tennis courts and better golf facilities, all three Franklin County Fiscal Court members, Judge-Executive Huston Wells and Magistrates Michael Mueller and Scotty Tracy, voted to put the master plan on the court’s March 3 agenda. The court will vote on whether or not to approve and accept it.
Mueller said he was pleased with the plan and thought it was time to present it to the fiscal court. He also praised the park committee for its work in getting the plan to where it is now.
“I think this committee has done a phenomenal job,” he said.
While giving his opinions on the master plan, Tracy offered an apology to Shannon Creasy and the rest of the Hitchcock Group for what he called a “debacle” of a public hearing. Tracy said he did not see the master plan as a “disappointment,” as was described by one presenter on Feb. 7, but instead said they were more disappointed in the availability of amenities currently offered by the county.
“I see the project and the people that have been engaged as passionate and I guess I could use the word ‘fed-up,’ just because of the lack of amenities that our community offers,” he explained.
Tracy added that he is excited about the current master plan and in favor of taking it to the fiscal court.
Wells stated he had reservations about the current master plan, but ultimately voted to take it to the fiscal court. Part of his concern stemmed from the park committee having put together a revised plan, but ultimately voting to revert to the original plan.
“I have personally felt like we have lacked, as a committee, the ability to change the plan because we went through a whole process of trying to change the plan for four hours, and it ended up being that we took every single thing out,” Wells said.
The parks committee meeting started out with Wells welcoming Paula Anderson and Keith Gallagher, the CEO and executive director of the YMCA of Central Kentucky, respectively. The YMCA was present to help determine the options for building an indoor swimming facility in the future. Frankfort Director of Parks and Recreation Shawn Pickens was also in attendance.
Anderson told the committee about the four indoor aquatic centers controlled by the YMCA in Lexington, such as how large they are and how much they cost to maintain.
The Whitaker Family YMCA’s natatorium, for example, is 12,000 square feet and includes lap lanes, a water slide and an area sectioned off for children. The cost of running an olympic-sized pool with no repairs, which is larger than the Whitaker natatorium, Anderson said, is close to $225,000 per year. She estimated that is close to what it costs to run two of the YMCA’s larger natatoriums.
“You’ve gotta guard them, you’ve got chemicals, you’ve got water, you’ve got utilities, you’ve got repairs. They’re wonderful attributes and communities do need them, you’ve just gotta go into it with your eyes wide open about how expensive they are,” she explained. “Now, having said that, we couldn’t do without them.”
Prior to the closure of Kentucky State University’s pool at the Exum Center, the YMCA had an agreement for their members to be able to use it. Once it closed, they offered to help KSU pay for repairs to get it running. The park committee spoke with the YMCA about getting the KSU pool fixed as a short-term solution, however Pickens said relying on their pool was not the best option.
“I think that would be a good short-term fix, but I think in the medium- to long-term, I don’t think just relying on the Exum Center to be the only pool in the community, I don’t personally think that’s probably the best way,” he said.
Pickens stated that his previous experience managing the Family Activity Center in Shelby County, which already had a large pool, informed his thoughts on adding another indoor facility in Franklin County.
“We had a decent sized indoor pool there, an eight-lane, 25-yard pool there, indoor, and they were clamoring for us to build a second pool in Shelby County,” he said.
With the activities KSU likely already has planned for its pool, in addition to the other groups from the community that would be utilizing it as well, Pickens said, “I think we’d be really cramming it in there.”
The Lakeview Park master plan will be voted on at the next Franklin County Fiscal Court meeting on March 3 at 5 p.m.
