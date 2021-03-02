An attorney for former Frankfort City Manager Keith Parker sent a letter “in the contemplation of potential litigation” to the city in late January, according to materials obtained by The State Journal through an open records request.
Parker was controversially fired in a 3-2 vote “without cause“ last year by the former city commission. Interim City Manager Tom Russell has filled the role since August. A search for the city’s next permanent city manager is underway.
Former Mayor Bill May and former Commissioners John Sower and Eric Whisman voted to fire Parker.
Parker told The State Journal this week that he has not applied for the open city manager position, nor does he intend to. The application portal closes on Sunday.
Parker’s legal counsel is another man named Bill May, of the Lexington-based firm Hurt, Deckard & May. He sent the letter to City Attorney Laura Ross warning the city and former commissioners of potential litigation.
The former city manager himself also said he reached out to Ross to let her know.
“We sent a standard letter asking them to preserve records as there may be future litigation,” Parker said. “I personally reached out to emphasize the pending litigation and suggested we try to work this out. Just ignoring the blatant defamation after the previous commission executed the termination ‘without cause‘ portion of my contract is not an option.”
The letter requested that the city preserve all records relevant to Parker's time as city manager.
“Please do not allow any evidence to be released and/or disposed of or amended in any manner without prior written consent from our firm,” May, the attorney, wrote.
City Clerk Chermie Maxwell responded to May in February that the city had taken immediate action to preserve the following:
Parker's city email drive, which includes around 31,000 emails.
- All city emails referencing Parker in any way since his hire date as city manager in 2019, totaling approximately 200,000.
11 open records request response packets related to Parker.
Personnel files related to Parker.
All responsive records kept on city-issued cellphones.
- All other hard-copy documents related to Parker.
Maxwell said that one commissioner had not turned in his city-issued phone as of Tuesday afternoon.
Whisman said Tuesday that he was not aware of the letter and that he was working with city IT Director Bobby Ripy to get his phone turned in. Whisman said he did not often use the phone.
No former commissioners offered comment on the potential litigation, nor did former Mayor May.
In explaining alleged "defamation" on the part of some former commission members, Parker pointed to former Mayor May hinting at the commission having "reasons" for firing Parker despite doing so "without cause."
May has not publicly given any reason for Parker's firing, but he did comment on a highly publicized staff complaint filed just a week before Parker's dismissal, saying that it "speaks for itself."
Some former commissioners and May have defended the "without cause" designation as a technical protection for Parker, who got a severance package that included $70,000 in pay, as he looks for future employment.
"I am applying for jobs and the public remarks made by the previous commission are things that will affect my future employment," Parker said.
He also mentioned comments that Whisman made, and later backtracked on, regarding Parker moving funds as city manager without the commission's knowledge. Parker did, in fact, alert the commission of his intentions in those situations.
Parker also mentioned comments by John Sower, who spent a majority of his closing comments as commissioner explaining Parker's situation from the commission's perspective. He ended on a recommendation to future commissions that if Parker or anyone else were to apply in the future "they should first investigate them thoroughly."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.