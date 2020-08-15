Former Frankfort City Manager Keith Parker wants to hear more.
The recently fired Parker says that he doesn’t foresee the mayor or city commission providing ample evidence to support their decision to fire him, and even shared with The State Journal a complaint which he believes Mayor Bill May — along with Commissioners Eric Whisman and John Sower — tried to use to justify his dismissal.
May has said multiple times that he cannot elaborate on specific reasons Parker was terminated but that the designation “without cause” does not mean there was no reason. On Saturday, City Solicitor Laura Ross drafted a letter at May’s request to elaborate.
“Within high-level administrations, it can often mean there was simply a disagreement as to administrative or management philosophies that makes the working relationship unsustainable,” Ross wrote. “This understandably can cause confusion within the community, but it is important to emphasize this common termination process is legal, and intended to benefit all parties.”
Per Parker’s severance agreement, a copy of which was obtained by The State Journal, he is due to be paid $70,000 with benefits over the next six months.
The complaint that Parker believes the mayor and commissioners will use to try to justify his firing involves a dispute over a mowing contract. It nearly surfaced at last Monday’s meeting when, after several citizen comments were read in support of Parker at the meeting in which he was later fired, May asked Sower if he would like to read an email from a “Mr. McClain.” Sower declined at the time.
“The mayor had the email that he could have read himself,” Parker said. “He tried to sucker John Sower into reading it for him. That shows the manipulative actions of the mayor trying to get people to do his dirty work so he can always sit back and nothing sticks to him.”
May, Sower and Whisman have all said that they can’t elaborate for legal reasons on specific reasons for Parker’s firing.
Parker sent the letter, and a formal response, to May, City Solicitor Laura Ross and The State Journal on Saturday. He questioned the timing of McClain's letter, which was sent to the mayor and commission at 4:38 p.m. on Monday — 22 minutes before Parker's final city meeting. He claims that it was an attempt at “cover” for the commission’s vote to fire him.
Parker was eventually replaced by interim city manager Tom Russell on Thursday. Parker voiced his support for Russell at a rally for Parker held on Friday.
The letter came from McClain’s Mowing Service, which Parker said is owned and operated by Louis McClain. McClain has provided mowing and general landscaping services to the city for several years.
In the letter, McClain details several issues he has had with the format of contracts with the city, the process for submitting and receiving bids for his services, and changes made to previous contracts he had. The most serious of McClain’s allegations is that Parker intentionally made the process difficult so that he could give the work to another contractor.
McClain did not respond to a call placed to his work number on Saturday.
“I can only conclude that these current problems are due to the fact that Mr. Parker wanted to award this contract to some other vendor he preferred, not me,” McClain wrote. “I have a long history of service to the City of Frankfort; it is based on trust, mutual respect, quality of work and value of service. I am proud of my record and want to fulfill my contract to the best of my ability.”
Parker strongly denies that allegation, and says that McClain had skirted paying a withholding tax for some time.
“I should have fired McClain's Mowing Service last summer when I was made aware by finance staff that they had been evading withholding taxes for years,” Parker said. “After telling a couple of commissioners about the situation, I decided the best route was to end the contract and rebid it, emphasizing the rules related to subcontractors, employees and withholding.”
The former city manager added that a commissioner had stepped in on McClain’s behalf, and that he has explained to commissioners that he rebid the contract because McClain was “not paying his taxes,” and that it was hindering his ability as city manager to negotiate with other businesses.
Aside from the McClain letter, Parker said he expects other grievances to surface in the coming weeks. He said he looks forward to addressing them.
“I keep hearing little things, reasons that they may try to use to justify their actions,” Parker said. “I welcome being able to address any reason they have for firing me.”
Whisman stated in a State Journal survey of mayoral and commissioner candidates that it was against the law for him to elaborate on Parker's firing.
"I wish that I could divulge the facts of the case as I know would change the perspective of many," Whisman wrote. "However, Kentucky law requires that personnel decisions are confidential for the benefit of the employee and the employer, and therefore it is clear that I and the commission cannot discuss these matters publicly at this time."
Parker, whose severance agreement prevents him from suing the city over his dismissal, said at Friday's rally that May, Sower and Whisman are free to publicly disclose their reasons.
