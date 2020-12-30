It didn't appear on an official Frankfort City Commission agenda, but one topic made its way into the discussion at nearly every commission meeting after Aug. 10: the firing of former City Manager Keith Parker.
At each meeting, the commission at least indirectly addressed Parker’s performance in the city's highest administrative post.
The discussions often put commission members who voted to fire Parker — Mayor Bill May and Commissioners John Sower and Eric Whisman — at odds with their own statements that they weren't allowed to comment on the reasons for Parker's dismissal, which was officially "without cause."
Parker, in his severance agreement, waived any right to a public hearing. Commissioners are not technically restricted from commenting on Parker's performance, but city legal counsel — after consultation with Parker’s attorney — has advised them to stay quiet on any potential reasons for Parker’s firing, according to Sower.
Still, several commissioners made comments, both direct and indirect, about Parker’s performance.
Whisman often made assertions related to Parker’s conduct, the most recent coming at last week’s meeting when he said that “a former city manager” gave a $10,000 raise to an employee despite commissioners' questions about the move.
Commissioner Katrisha Waldridge, Whisman and Parker all confirmed to The State Journal that the referenced employee was City Attorney Laura Ross.
Parker reached out to The State Journal the next day and provided video evidence that he did indeed alert the commission (discussion starting at 1:23:40 of the video), told them that it was within his power as city manager to do so, and tried to address legal concerns via the person he was giving the raise: Laura Ross.
In that March 2019 meeting, he advised the commission of his intention to give Ross a $10,000 raise and add the title of “assistant city manager” to match her duties.
“I plan to assign another title to our city attorney, Laura Ross,” Parker said at that meeting. He later explained that it was a working title that was within the city manager’s power to confer.
A majority of commissioners indicated that they approved the measure, with May questioning the move’s legality at the time. Sower then said that he didn’t see an issue with going forward since three commissioners — himself, Waldridge and Scott Tippett — approved of the move.
Whisman at the time said he wasn't against giving Ross the raise and the added responsibilities but had some "procedural questions." The move most clearly concerned May, who stressed that Ross reports to the city commission and not the city manager.
Aside from sharing the video of the meeting, Parker said he did not want to comment on the commission's discussion of him.
Whisman also made an incorrect statement about Parker during a late September meeting when he said that the former city manager moved just over $8 million to an account at Traditional Bank without the commission’s knowledge or approval.
Waldridge debunked that claim at the meeting, sharing an email chain in which Parker did inform the commission of his intention to move the money, characterizing it as a transition step before the city hired a new finance director. The only response from any member of the commission was from Sower, who approved at the time.
At last week's commission meeting Whisman indicated that he was still displeased with the move because a request for proposals was not sent out to prior to Parker's taking action. He reiterated that in an interview with The State Journal on Tuesday.
"We’re stewards of the public’s money, and every action should be transparent and done with intent and openness," Whisman said. "Moving $8.1 million should have been done in a different manner."
Another comment came in August, shortly after Parker’s dismissal, when Whisman reported that an unnamed source said the developer of Parcels B and C was upset that a public hearing on the development had been postponed.
The State Journal reached out to Craig Turner, CEO and president of CRM Companies — the lead developer of the project on the site of the former Frankfort Convention Center — at the time. Turner said that the decision to move that hearing was made with the company’s input and approval.
Beyond those three instances, the list of potential reasons that the commission has either directly or indirectly referenced goes on.
First there was a letter from McClain Mowing critical of Parker that May asked Sower to read right before Parker’s firing. Parker openly addressed and defended his actions.
Months later, The State Journal discovered through an open records request a city employee's complaint filed against Parker a week before his firing, saying that he made her fearful for her job.
When it first came out, May said that the complaint “speaks for itself,” and that it needed “to get out there in the interest of openness and transparency.”
Since initially reporting that complaint, The State Journal found that the employee had already received an offer at her current place of employment when she filed the complaint.
Other complaints, either indirectly brought up by commissioners or that surfaced in State Journal open records requests, include:
The commission’s disapproval of work related to a multiuse trail at Leslie Morris Park. That work was halted by the commission due to concerns over the trail’s bisection with an old dry stack stone fence in the forest. After more than a year of controversy and robust discussion, the latest recommendation from a historic preservation expert suggests that the city could work on capping the ends of the fence to resolve the issue.
In a set of documents from Boxcar PR, the firm coached the mayor in dealing with a conflict that he had with Parker concerning the city-county Joint Information Center (JIC), a communications apparatus related to the city’s emergency order that gives the mayor more control over information that goes out to the public. Parker said he wasn’t even made aware of the JIC at the time.
- Following the city's discussion of adding an arborist, which they eventually did, Whisman said that he had previously tried to get the city to hire one but it was not put on the agenda, noting that other items he had forwarded were often not put on the agenda. Parker was city manager from Feb. 2019 to Aug. 2020.
The legacy of Parker’s dismissal has loomed so large on the commission since August that Sower, who has served both as a commissioner and mayor during his decades of public service, chose to focus his entire “closing comments” at last week’s meeting on Parker’s dismissal.
He said that he still could not comment on Parker’s performance but that he had four reasons to vote to fire Parker. Some of those reasons, he told The State Journal on Monday, may have aligned with May’s or Whisman’s.
“Some of those, one or two, could have been duplicative of others on the commission,” Sower said. “I don’t know. We did not discuss specific issues related to him (Parker).”
He also said that Parker has taken advantage of the information vacuum due to the commission members being advised to not disclose their reasons.
Waldridge, for her part, framed the situation as the rest of the commission taking advantage of Parker’s inability to defend himself at meetings. She called the criticisms of him “weak” and “cowardly.”
“These are all low blows,” Waldridge said. “I think Keith intimidates them so much that they have to make sure that they mention things about him so they can get it out before they leave office.
“They continue to tell us to do research. Why the heck does anybody need to do research to find out why someone shouldn't hire Keith? It should be a known fact … . I suppose they think the community really thinks something of it when they say that, but our community is just rolling their eyes. Shut up and move on.”
Waldridge said she didn’t think any of the criticisms mentioned during commission meetings, or any other criticisms that she was aware of, were warranted.
Waldridge was the only commission member reelected in the November election. May, Sower, Tippett and Whisman leave office this week. Waldridge and Whisman were the only incumbents who ran for relection.
Commission likes using the city managers as " whipping boys" don't they? That's one legacy to be remembered?
