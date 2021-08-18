The city is reminding residents and visitors of parking locations in the Second Street area while work on the TIGER Grant project continues.

An update on the project advised southbound local traffic may cross the Singing Bridge from Wapping and St. Clair streets, park in the lot between the floodwall and bridge and patronize Bridge Street businesses and access residences.

Singing Bridge

Miller Strunk, 4, (left) of Lexington and Cyrus Cacatina, 4, of Bristol, Tennessee, look out onto the Kentucky River from the Singing Bridge in this 2019 State Journal file photo.

Additional parking is available in the city parking lot on the corner of West Second and Conway streets.

Three parking spaces for Bridge Street residents are also reserved behind the city IT department at 316 W. Second St.

TIGER Grant Project Manager Chuck Knowles said that pedestrians will still be able to walk across the Singing Bridge and along Bridge Street.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription