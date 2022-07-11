Parking on some streets in the Second Street corridor will be prohibited Wednesday and Thursday.

No parking

Those areas include Second Street between Bridge and Shelby streets and Bridge Street between the Singing Bridge and Second Street.

Pace Contracting, the TIGER grant contractor, will be applying tack oil and final asphalt surfacing on Second Street between Taylor Avenue and Shelby Street this week.

Prohibiting parking in these areas will allow the tack oil and final asphalt surface to be completed from curb to curb, according to Chuck Knowles, TIGER grant project manager.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription