The Parkinson’s Support Group of Frankfort will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, at the First Christian Church, 316 Ann St. Enter at the basement entrance off the parking lot on Broadway Street.

During the meeting, participants may share experiences and information in their journey with Parkinson's disease. The group is open to all of those interested in Parkinson’s disease.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription