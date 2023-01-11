Parkinson’s Support Group will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday at First Christian Church, 316 Ann St. Participants are asked to bring questions and new findings about Parkinson’s disease to the meeting, and a snack to share. The group is open to all those interested in Parkinson’s disease. For more information or questions, call Lane Lewis at 501-319-3921.

