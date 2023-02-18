The Parkinson’s Support Group will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, at First Christian Church, 316 Ann St. The group will gather at 6 p.m. and share a snack with one another. The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m.

The guest speaker will be Beth Semmens who will speak about nutrition and diet for those with Parkinson’s disease.

