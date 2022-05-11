The Parkinson’s Support Group of Frankfort will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday at First Christian Church, 316 Ann St. The meeting is also provided on Zoom.

The guest speaker will be Dr. Zain Guduru, who is affiliated with the Kentucky Neurology Institute (KIN) at the University of Kentucky. Guduru graduated from Rangaraya Medical College in 2010. He specializes in internal medicine, neurology and movement disorders.

He will speak about REM sleep disorders, depression and new findings related to Parkinson’s disease.

Bring a snack to share. The group is open to all those interested in Parkinson’s disease and meets on the third Tuesday of each month. For more information, contact Lane Lewis at 502-319-3921

