The Parkinson’s Support group will have a discussion meeting on ZOOM at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 19.

For directions on how to join, call Lane Lewis at 502-319-3921.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription