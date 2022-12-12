The Parkinson’s support group will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, at the First Christian Church, 316 Ann St.

Bring a gift to exchange during the Silly Santa event. Also, bring your favorite holiday treat to share. Donations to the church will also be accepted during the event.

