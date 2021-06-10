Parkinson’s Support Group will meet 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the First Christian Church, 316 Ann St. Participants are asked to enter through the double doors with the "welcome" sign overhead facing Ann Street. Someone will watch the door until 5:30 p.m. If you are late, call Lane Lewis at 502-319-3921.

Being vaccinated is a requirement to attend the meeting, as well as wearing a mask and social distancing. The group gathers at 5:30 p.m. to visit with each other. The guest speaker will begin at 6 p.m.

The speaker will be Cicily Smith, community relations manager at Dominion Senior Living.

Smith is responsible for building re­lationships and raising community awareness of the available senior living services provided by Dominion Senior Living. Cicily has been working in senior care for more than 10 years. She has been with Dominion Senior living since January 2019. 

