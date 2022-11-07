The Parkinson’s Support Group will meet Tuesday, Nov. 15, at the First Christian Church, 316 Ann St. The group gathers at 6 p.m. to share a snack, and the guest speaker will begin at 6:30 p.m.

Kelsey Lewis, who works for the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research as the associate director of advancement for the Mid-Atlantic Territory, will be the speaker. Lewis travels to Pennsylvania down through North Carolina as a boots on the ground ambassador for the foundation. She meets and works with organizations and members of the Parkinson’s community and supporters of the foundation to see how the Michael J. Fox Foundation can better support these partners.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription