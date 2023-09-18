This month the Parkinson’s Support group will begin meeting on the third Thursday of each month. The next meeting is Thursday at the First Christian Church, 316 Ann St.

The meeting begins at 6 p.m. with a shared snack. This month, courtesy of Marcie and Don Jeffers, the group will view the video “Learn About Parkinson’s.” It is a one-hour video produced by the Parkinson Voice Project based in Richardson, Texas.

