The Parkinson’s Support Group will meet Tuesday at First Christian Church, 316 Ann St. The group will gather at 6 p.m. to share a snack and visit. The guest speaker will begin at 6:30 p.m.

The speaker will be Martha Carlin, a citizen scientist, wife and partner of Parkie, John Carlin, and founder of The BioCollective, a microbiome company expanding the reach of science.

