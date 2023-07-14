Parkinson's Support Group will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday at First Christian Church, 316 Ann St. The group will share a snack and then listen to a presentation by Scarlett Moore who will share her positive experience with Tai Cheng. She will bring her DVD and the group will follow along.

Wear comfortable clothes in order to take part. The group will also get an update on the progress of getting an exercise program going in Frankfort again.

