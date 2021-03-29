The Frankfort Parks Master Plan Committee last week weighed the merits of different priorities and projects for parks and recreation facilities across town.
The group met to go over a set of draft projects created by consultants with Brandstetter Carroll. The consultants said they would present a draft version of a parks master plan at the committee's next meeting, which will potentially be held in late April.
The draft list puts potential projects and improvements on a spectrum from short-term to long-term for the following parks: Capitol View, East Frankfort, Juniper Hill, Cove Spring, Leslie Morris Park at Fort Hill and River View.
“Neighborhood parks” such as Dolly Graham Park, Todd Park, Thorn Hill Playground and Holmes Street Playground are also given priority lists.
Dolly Graham has most recently been in the city policy conversation as a historically overlooked park. Having not been upgraded since the early 1990s, the park is seeing significant improvements; renovated restrooms and a new splash pad, basketball court and playground are coming soon.
Still, the parks list details shorter-term projects like sprucing up the area with picnic tables and signage along with a higher-dollar proposal for an indoor neighborhood program building.
For an often unmentioned park space like the one along Holmes Street, consultant Keith Rodenhauser said one simple short-term fix might be cutting some vegetation to increase visibility of the park.
“We would be able to see it, the neighbors would be able to see it, and then maybe we could add some features,” Rodenhauser said. “If the city is trying to invest in that particular neighborhood, this is a good way to do it — it helps improve both the neighborhood and the park for everyone. And there's a lot of demand for a dog park in Frankfort, and there aren't very many places to put it. There is enough land in this particular place that we could theoretically do that.”
When the seven members of the Parks Master Plan Committee were asked to rank Frankfort’s parks in order of importance, the top four in order came out as Capitol View, Dolly Graham, East Frankfort and River View. Leslie Morris Park at Fort Hill came in at a close fifth.
Long-term potential projects listed for Capitol View Park were new artificial fields, a splash pad and a playground for visitors to use. East Frankfort Park ideas were shelter and playground replacements and the creation of a splash pad.
Increasing access to the river, shelter space and play space is a consistent long-term goal for most all parks.
One dilemma Rodenhauser mentioned at Juniper Hill is the fact that the golf course operates at a loss.
“The golf course currently operates at a fairly substantial deficit,” Rodenhauser said. “And so the city should look at if they want to continue to subsidize at that level. And what might be needed in order to change that, maybe increase in fees, especially for people who don't live in the city.”
One idea brought up by committee member Melanie VanHouten, who runs Josephine Sculpture Park, is the city’s parks plan as it relates to the potential development of an indoor events venue at Franklin County's Lakeview Park.
“It definitely will require partnerships and certainly the city and the county shouldn't do something separately,” Rodenhauser said. “They're not both going to do it, so it's necessary for the city and the county to work together on something like that. The city has limited space to build such a facility and the county does have space at Lakeview, so it's definitely a good potential partnership.”
One concern expressed about an existing park was the damage that flooding has caused to River View Park, located along the Kentucky River downtown.
Frankfort Parks Director Shawn Pickens mentioned a potential funding source for cleaning up the park: the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
“Typically after two major events that have damaged the same exact area, FEMA will fund a major mitigation project, which is what we're pushing for,” Pickens said. “So we're very hopeful for that later this year ... that project will happen and it will be a permanent fix to River View instead of the temporary fixes that have been done in the past.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.