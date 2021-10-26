The City of Frankfort is searching for community members to serve on the Frankfort Parks, Recreation and Historic Sites Parks Master Plan Implementation Committee. 

ParksLogo.jpg

This implementation committee will be tasked with reviewing the recently adopted Parks Master Plan and  prioritizing key projects, including park additions and improvements, for implementation. This committee will discuss project feasibility, investigate cost and craft a comprehensive implementation timeline. 

The implementation committee will be composed of community members, members of the City Board of  Commissioners, Parks Advisory Board members and city staff. The committee will meet regularly and active participation will be essential. 

Any resident is welcome to apply. Committee members will be selected by application, found on the Parks department website, www.frankfortparksandrec.com, under the Master Plan tab. Hard copies of the  application may be picked up from the park's main office at 800 Louisville Road. Or email info@frankfortparksandrec.com to receive a copy by email.

Applications will be accepted until Nov. 5 at 4:30 p.m. For questions, please contact Shawn Pickens, Frankfort Parks, Recreation and Historic Sites Supervisor at spickens@frankfort.ky.gov or 502-875-8575.

