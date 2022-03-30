Earlier this month, Frankfort's Parks, Recreation and Historic Sites staff set about cleaning up and caring for the Sullivan House Visitor Center at Leslie Morris Park.

Sullivan House Visitor Center cleanup

Back row, from left, are Frankfort Parks, Recreation and Historic Sites Director Shawn Pickens, Scott Games and Alex Cunningham. In the next row, from left, are Ashley Morris, Mark Hayden, Dan Shouse and Beth Shields. In the front row, from left, are Christian Wilkins, Adam Curry and Gordon Sanders. (Photo submitted)

In partnership with Liberty Hall, the visitor center is being refurbished for both guests and interpretive staff.

Those interested in helping are encouraged to volunteer for the Fort Hill Cleanup Day, sponsored by the American Battlefield Trust, on April 9, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

The Visitor Center will reopen for public use on Memorial Day. 

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription