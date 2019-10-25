Drivers on East Main Street will see a major change soon.
Officials with District 5 of the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced Friday that a stretch of East Main Street between Martin Luther King Boulevard and Spaghetti Junction will be converted to one lane in each direction with a middle turn lane and bike paths.
Frankfort City Commissioner John Sower, who raised concerns about the change in a meeting with state officials earlier this year, said Friday he was disappointed that the state was moving forward with the plan.
The project is set to begin next week. Workers will mill off the old pavement, resurface the roadway and restripe the roads with the new lanes. Flagging and signs will be in place to notify drivers. The press release said that lane closures and delays are possible during the work.
The project is part of a resurfacing contract awarded in August to HG Mays Corp. that includes resurfacing U.S. 60, also known as East Main Street, improving drainage structures and retrofitting sidewalk ramps to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act. Signals and detection loops are also to be updated. The contract completion date is Nov. 30.
“The goal of this project is to improve safety on this section of U.S. 60,” said Matt Bullock, District 5 Department of Highways chief district engineer. “Changing the traffic pattern to create a center turn lane will help reduce the potential for rear-end collisions and sideswipes when vehicles are stopped to make left turns. The addition of bike lanes allows the existing roadway to safely serve non-motorized traffic.”
Transportation Cabinet officials discussed the project with the Frankfort City Commission and the Franklin County Fiscal Court earlier this year.
In August, Sower asked KYTC representatives during a regular commission meeting whether traffic studies had been done to consider the impact of future Capital Plaza redevelopment and the new state office building, which will have about 1,500 employees, saying that the area is already a "real bottleneck at 4:30 and 8 o'clock."
Sower made the same point in a telephone interview Friday evening. With the potential addition of more attractions and business in Capital Plaza and the Mayo-Underwood state office building, the study should have been done with heavier traffic in mind, he said. He added that he was "disappointed" to hear that KYTC was moving forward with the project as presented to the commission.
"I was hoping to have that dialogue with the city commission," he said of KYTC's plan.
Commissioner Eric Whisman said in the August meeting that the addition of bike lanes to the road could provide better access to pedestrians and bicyclists.
Andy Barber, KYTC highway engineer, told commissioners during the same meeting that the cabinet "just wanted to reach out and tell you what we’re thinking" and hear feedback on the proposal.
In April, KYTC employee Chris Slone told Fiscal Court that while that stretch of road on East Main Street is currently a four-lane road, it essentially functions as a three-lane road already.
"Anyone making a left turn, either way, people will not drive in the left lane because if anyone is turning they’re stuck behind them,” Slone told magistrates. “You’ll have an area where people can make left turns without stopping traffic.”