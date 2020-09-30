More than 50 people helped remove invasive plants at Dolly Graham Park in South Frankfort recently at two cleanup events hosted by the city’s Park, Recreation and Historic Sites department and Remove Invasives Partnership (RIP).
“Dolly Graham will be receiving extensive renovations once we receive our grant money. We wanted to do some work at the park in advance of the big project, and we are thrilled at the turnout and what we accomplished,” said Parks Director Shawn Pickens.
Work included cutting winter creeper vines off trees and pulling back the mat of winter creeper along the riverbank. RIP coordinator Chris Schimmoeller said that winter creeper threatens the stability of the river bank all along its path through Frankfort.
“Winter creeper vines smother native vegetation and kill the trees holding the riverbank. We have to get serious about invasive plants if we want to enjoy a healthy relationship with the river in the future,” she stated.
The parks department and RIP are planning other cleanups at city parks over the fall and winter. To stay updated, please visit www.frankfortparksandrec.com or ripfc.net or call Schimmoeller at 502-226-5751.
