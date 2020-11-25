Firefighters rescued the resident of a house on Old Country Lane Tuesday evening after a fire broke out in the basement.
Franklin County firefighters were first called to the residence at 5:24 p.m.
Franklin County Fire Chief Kevin Hutcherson said the fire was contained to the basement but caused heat and smoke damage to the main level of the single-story home.
Firefighters rescued the resident from the living room. Hutcherson said the person was transported to Frankfort Regional Medical Center to be treated for smoke inhalation.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but Hutcherson said nothing appeared to be suspicious.
“It appears it started in the basement,” he said. “Most of the upper part of the structure was heat and smoke damage.”
The fire itself was contained to the basement.
Firefighters from the county and city departments were on the scene for about 3½ hours. Police closed Versailles Road for more than an hour to accommodate fire hoses to reach the scene.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.