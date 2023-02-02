Leadership Kentucky, one of the first and most prestigious statewide leadership development programs in the United States, will host its 21st Annual Alumni Luncheon in Lexington at Keeneland’s Entertainment Center & Keene Barn on Thursday, where the Flame of Excellence Award will be presented to former Gov. Paul Patton and First Lady Judi Patton.

The Flame of Excellence Award honors an outstanding Kentuckian who bravely lights the way for others. Leadership Kentucky alumni, board members and guests are invited for networking at 11 a.m., followed by lunch and the Flame of Excellence Award presentation. Tickets are $80 per person and may be purchased on the Leadership Kentucky website or by emailing lky@leadershipky.org.

Leadership Kentucky

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription