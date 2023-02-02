Leadership Kentucky, one of the first and most prestigious statewide leadership development programs in the United States, will host its 21st Annual Alumni Luncheon in Lexington at Keeneland’s Entertainment Center & Keene Barn on Thursday,where the Flame of Excellence Award will be presented to former Gov. Paul Patton and First Lady Judi Patton.
The Flame of Excellence Award honors an outstanding Kentuckian who bravely lights the way for others. Leadership Kentucky alumni, board members and guests are invited for networking at 11 a.m., followed by lunch and the Flame of Excellence Award presentation. Tickets are $80 per person and may be purchased on the Leadership Kentucky website or by emailing lky@leadershipky.org.
“Leadership Kentucky is proud to honor for Gov. Paul Patton and First Lady Judi Patton with the Flame of Excellence Award for their continued commitment to uplifting Kentuckians,” said Janice Way, President of Leadership Kentucky. “Impactful leadership comes from those who make conscious efforts to support their communities, and Paul and Judi exemplify what it means to be leaders that light the way for others.”
Former Gov. Patton was born in Eastern Kentucky, the son of a teacher and school cafeteria worker who instilled in him the value of education and hard work. A 1959 graduate of the University of Kentucky with a degree in mechanical engineering, he spent 20 years building a successful coal business before turning to public service. He served as governor of Kentucky from 1995-2003 following positions as Kentucky’s lieutenant governor, secretary of economic development, deputy state transportation secretary and three terms as Pike County judge-executive. Patton was named chancellor at the University of Pikeville in 2013 after serving as its president from 2009-2013.
Former Kentucky First Lady Judi Conway Patton spent her eight-year tenure advocating for the safety, health and welfare for women and children. As First Lady, she established the Office of Child Abuse and Domestic Violence. She worked tirelessly to ensure proper treatment and response for sexual assault victims and helping women and children who are mentally and physically abused.
Past Leadership Kentucky Flame of Excellence recipients include:
2002 — Dr. Thomas D. Clark, Kentucky Historian Emeritus
2003 — Edward T. “Ned” Breathitt, former governor
2004 — John R. Hall, Retired Chairman/CEO, Ashland Inc.
2005 — Martha Layne Collins, Former Governor, Chair/CEO, Kentucky World Trade Center
2006 — Wendell H. Ford, U.S. Senate, retired, Wendell H. Ford Government Education Center
2007 — Albert P. Smith Jr., Retired Host of “Comment on Kentucky”
2008 — David A. Jones, Founder & Former Board Chairman, Humana Inc.
2009 — Eula Hall, Founder, Mud Creek Clinic
2010 — Owsley Brown Frazier, Founder & Chairman, Frazier International History Museum
2011 — Dr. T. Pearse Lyons, Founder & CEO, Alltech
2012 — William T. Samuels Jr., Chairman Emeritus, Maker’s Mark Distillery Inc.
2013 — Dr. Lee T. Todd, Jr., Past President, University of Kentucky
2014 — Bill Goodman, former host, KET
2015 — John A. Williams Sr., Computer Services Inc.
2016 — Helen Carroll, Toyota, retired
2017 — William (Bill) Jones, U.S. Bank
2018 — David Adkisson, Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, retired
2019 — Myra Ball, Ball Homes and Donamire Farm
2020 — Alice and Wade Houston, HJI Supply Chain Solutions
2021 — Porter G. Peeples Sr., Urban League of Lexington-Fayette County
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.