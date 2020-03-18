After closing for the past two days, the Paul Sawyier Public Library will cease all operations starting Saturday. The library’s board of trustees met Wednesday and made the decision.
PSPL Executive Director Jean Ruark said the library is doing its part to assist with efforts to “flatten the curve” and stop the spread of the coronavirus and is complying with recommendations from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention and the state.
Through Friday curbside delivery will be offered from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and phone reference service will be available from 10 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Until then, customers in good standing may reserve materials online or by calling PSPL at 502-352-2665. There is a limit of five items per library card.
During this time public wifi will be available in areas that are within close proximity to the library building.
“Many Franklin County residents rely on the library’s programs and services. It is imperative, however, that we take all the necessary actions to mitigate the spread of the virus,” Ruark added. “By suspending the library’s operations, we are taking steps to protect the health and well being of Franklin County’s residents.”
Book drops will be open, but customers are encouraged to hold all materials that are due back during this time period until the library reopens. No fines will be charged on these materials.
Customers can also take advantage of PSPL’s digital materials to download or stream to a computer, smart phone or portable device. Kentucky Libraries Unbound has increased the number of items that can be checked out at one time, and PSPL has increased the limit for items on Hoopla to 10 per month per library card.
Visit the library’s Facebook page and website at www.pspl.org. for fresh digital content — reading challenges, story times, etc. PSPL will also post news about the library and its available services on social media.
