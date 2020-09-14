The Paul Sawyier Public Library has announced that it will extend open hours to the public.

The hours for all patrons will be noon-6 p.m. Monday-Tuesday; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday; and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday-Saturday.

Special hours for those at-risk will be 10 a.m.-noon Monday and Tuesday. The library is closed on Sunday.

Masks are required when entering the building.

Contactless Curbside Service is available for those not wishing to enter the library. Use our online catalog to search for items currently available and place a hold on the items you want using your library card number and PIN. Contact the library at 502-352-2665 for an appointment time to pick them up.

