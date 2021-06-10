On Monday, the Paul Sawyier Public Library installed the first "Red Engine Little Library" at the Franklin County Fire Station in Bald Knob. The Friends of the Paul Sawyier Public Library donated the books and purchased the book case.

Paula Faught, PSPL outreach specialist, worked with Chief Kevin Hutcherson of the Franklin County Fire Department to bring library materials into the station.

Faught and Hutcherson began work on this project right before the COVID-19 pandemic hit last year, and everything had to be placed on hold. Faught and Hutcherson plan to install "Red Engine Little Libraries" in all the Franklin County Fire Department stations.

Assistant Fire Chief Brian Brewer was happy to see the installation.

"Somebody is here 24/7 ... sometimes you get a little extra free time, and it’s nice to have something to do," Brewer said. "We do have several people who like to read and this gives them different options that they may not explore if it wasn’t here at work."

