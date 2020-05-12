A spine-tingling message

Paul Sawyier Public Library posted this photo on its on Facebook page. Think it's just a shelf of books? Take a closer look at the titles for a secret message. (Photo courtesy of Paul Sawyier Public Library)

The Paul Sawyier Public Library will offer limited curbside service beginning on Wednesday, May 20.

Requests for circulating materials may be submitted through the online catalog or by calling the library. Limits on requests are five per cardholder. Staff will contact the requesting person and arrange a pickup date and time. 

Patrons will be instructed to park in one of the slots in the underpass at the back of the library and call when they arrive. People need to remain in their car until a staff member has delivered the items to the designated spot and reentered the building.    

People utilizing curbside service can drop off any materials that are currently checked out. Returns may also be placed in the book drop at the front of the library. Returned items will be placed in a 72-hour quarantine before being checked in and available for check out.

Items currently checked out have been renewed through June 27 with no fines accrued.

Material donations cannot be accepted at this time.

 

