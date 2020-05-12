The Paul Sawyier Public Library will offer limited curbside service beginning on Wednesday, May 20.
Requests for circulating materials may be submitted through the online catalog or by calling the library. Limits on requests are five per cardholder. Staff will contact the requesting person and arrange a pickup date and time.
Patrons will be instructed to park in one of the slots in the underpass at the back of the library and call when they arrive. People need to remain in their car until a staff member has delivered the items to the designated spot and reentered the building.
People utilizing curbside service can drop off any materials that are currently checked out. Returns may also be placed in the book drop at the front of the library. Returned items will be placed in a 72-hour quarantine before being checked in and available for check out.
Items currently checked out have been renewed through June 27 with no fines accrued.
Material donations cannot be accepted at this time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.